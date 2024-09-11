Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $105.28 million and $6.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

