Patrick Joseph Dovigi Sells 600,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 600,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.39, for a total value of C$32,036,634.00.

Patrick Joseph Dovigi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55.

On Friday, August 9th, Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total value of C$11,545,287.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE:GFL opened at C$54.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.79. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of C$36.56 and a 1-year high of C$59.00.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.0627843 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.