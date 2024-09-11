Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer Sells 37,575 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insmed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,511. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

