Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Director Sells $11,280.00 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) Director Eric S. Fain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $11,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OBIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,673.26% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OBIO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter worth $163,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Articles

