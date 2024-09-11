Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $392.61 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $392.61 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05401145 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,669,714.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

