NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $88.14 and last traded at $88.71, with a volume of 8173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

Specifically, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at $496,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in NV5 Global by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.