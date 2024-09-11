Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

JMM stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

