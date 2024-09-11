Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
JMM stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
