Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NVG opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

