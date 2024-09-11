Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nomad Foods worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $3,645,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $10,425,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,624 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 46,907 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

