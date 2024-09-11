Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

