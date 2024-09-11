Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Several analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. 32.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.43. The company has a market cap of C$613.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

