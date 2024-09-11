NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREFGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.0%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Dividend History for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

