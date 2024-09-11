New Street Research Upgrades LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) to Strong-Buy

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LY Stock Performance

LY stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03. LY has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Get LY alerts:

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LY will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.