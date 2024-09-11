New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 235789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after acquiring an additional 113,835 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after buying an additional 874,210 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

