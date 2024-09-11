NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.17

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.17 and last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 146403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $103,658,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $59,354,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

