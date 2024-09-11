NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.37. NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Stock Performance
About NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY)
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.
