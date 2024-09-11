NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 3.2%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.52. 121,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 814,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,397 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217,687 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

