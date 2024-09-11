Navcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,659.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,692.33 or 0.39994988 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.