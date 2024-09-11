Nano (XNO) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $122.29 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,613.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00572414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00106950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00290389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00032276 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

