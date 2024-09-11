Morling Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

