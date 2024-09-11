Monero Price Reaches $173.37 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $173.37 or 0.00302033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $58.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,401.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00588345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00085652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

