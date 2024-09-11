Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.79.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Moderna
Insider Transactions at Moderna
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $45,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- What are earnings reports?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.