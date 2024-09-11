Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.68. 1,709,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,437,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.