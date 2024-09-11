Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $365.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

