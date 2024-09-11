Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $489,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

ISRG opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

