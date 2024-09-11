Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 727 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

