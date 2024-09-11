Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 469,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 10,623.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 192,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

