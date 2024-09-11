Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,106,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $521.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

