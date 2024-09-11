Mina Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Mina has a total market cap of $487.52 million and $11.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,185,186,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,608,137 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,185,093,511.8400393 with 1,155,343,986.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41876542 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $12,897,346.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

