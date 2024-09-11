Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Milestone Scientific

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Stories

