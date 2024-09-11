MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.55. 162,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 552,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

