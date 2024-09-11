MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 3,692 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.13. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

