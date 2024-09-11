MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

