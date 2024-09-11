MetFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.82 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One MetFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $86.82 million and $312,487.89 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,375,041 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.48731834 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $238,377.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

