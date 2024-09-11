Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Matrix Service by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

