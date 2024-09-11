Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Down 2%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $477.84 and last traded at $478.19. Approximately 652,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,432,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

