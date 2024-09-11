Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $507.20 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.94.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

