Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Insider Jason P. Marino Purchases 700 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.21. 541,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,895. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $108.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.