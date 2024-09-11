Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

