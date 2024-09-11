Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.