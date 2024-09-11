Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex comprises approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

