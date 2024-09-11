Maplebear Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maplebear in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CART opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,361,000. Finally, Selkirk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,110 shares of company stock worth $2,292,923. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.