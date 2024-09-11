Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 0.7%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.40 ($5.93) and last traded at €5.42 ($5.96). Approximately 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.46 ($6.00).

Manz Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Manz

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

