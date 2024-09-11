Mantle (MNT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.83 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $89.34 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.55359555 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $80,437,640.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

