LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.74% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,060,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

