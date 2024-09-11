LPL Financial LLC Has $1.48 Billion Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,478,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 315,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

