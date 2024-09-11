LPL Financial LLC Buys 727,760 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $2,352,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,979,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

