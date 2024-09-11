LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
