LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 10.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $446,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,882,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

