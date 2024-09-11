Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

